Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 401 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Amphenol by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 322,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $24,092,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Amphenol by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

