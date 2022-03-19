Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

