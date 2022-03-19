Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
