Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

