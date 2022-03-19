William Blair Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

