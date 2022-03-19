William D. Turner Sells 3,453 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

