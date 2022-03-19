Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.20.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

