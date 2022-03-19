Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

