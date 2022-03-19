WT Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30.

