Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Cut to “Reduce” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

XBC stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

