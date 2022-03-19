XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

XLMedia stock opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

