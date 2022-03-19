XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
XLMedia stock opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33.
About XLMedia (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.