Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. Xometry has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xometry by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

