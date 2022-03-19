Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.54, but opened at $37.67. Xometry shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

