Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of YKLTY opened at $26.95 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

