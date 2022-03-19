YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $400,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

