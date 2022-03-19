YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $434,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

