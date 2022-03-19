YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

