YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

