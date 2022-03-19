Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CTIB opened at $1.09 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

