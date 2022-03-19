Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.38 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.