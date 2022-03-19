Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $569.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.50 million and the highest is $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $228.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NEX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

