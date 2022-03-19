Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.