Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.19). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $761.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

