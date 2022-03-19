Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,859 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $74,709,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

