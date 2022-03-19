Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

