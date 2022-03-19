Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $795.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $783.00 million and the highest is $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $47.32 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

