Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

