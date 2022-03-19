Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2022 on productivity and cost initiatives. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022. TIt is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. Strong growth in pumps and process solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses is aiding the company. Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, buyouts, inorganic investment in core business platforms as well as cost-reductions. However, input cost inflation, Omicron variant-led absenteeism, supply chain challenges and labor constraints will continue to hurt margin.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.46.

NYSE:DOV opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

