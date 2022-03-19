Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has been continuously making efforts to focus less on the capital markets-driven revenue sources. The acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increased focus on corporate lending will keep supporting financials in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s robust capital deployment activities reflect a solid liquidity position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely hurt profits. Relatively lower interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets make us apprehensive.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.76.

NYSE:MS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

