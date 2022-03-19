Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

PFMT stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 444,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

