Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Hold

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

