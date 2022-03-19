Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.