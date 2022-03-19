Zacks Investment Research Lowers FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

OPFI stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

