Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

