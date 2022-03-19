Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.50.

MSGS stock opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

