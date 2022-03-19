Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Hold”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of NOAH opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

