Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

