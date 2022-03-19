Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zedge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the second quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

