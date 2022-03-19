Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Zedge had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 37.67%.
Zedge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
