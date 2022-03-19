Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZEPP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 561,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
