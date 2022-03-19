ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Shares of ZI opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,648,386 shares of company stock valued at $150,627,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

