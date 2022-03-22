-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.22). Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 45.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ping Identity by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ping Identity by 429.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ping Identity by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.