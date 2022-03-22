-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,826. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $632.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions.

