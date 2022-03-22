-$0.17 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 683,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

