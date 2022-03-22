$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

