$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

