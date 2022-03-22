1,020 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

