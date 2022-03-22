10,501 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2,670.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.