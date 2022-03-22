$115.56 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.48 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 1,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

