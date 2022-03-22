1,211 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 31.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 4.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

