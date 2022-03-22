$150.19 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report $150.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $155.56 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ORN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

