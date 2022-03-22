$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

